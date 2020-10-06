Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kebbi State, has commenced the training for unemployed youths under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS).

Daily Sun gathered that 2,300 unemployed youths, comprising males and females, have started their training under BNOAS and cosmetology schemes, while 100 are receiving training on modern agriculture and marketing systems under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme(SADTS).

Speaking at the official flag off of the training, Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Argungu, explained that the purpose of the programme was to prepare the youths to be self reliant.

Argungu, represented by Kebbi State Coordinator, Abdullahi Machika, at the event said it was the statutory mandate of the NDE to train unemployed persons in order to acquire skills and be self- reliant.

He urged the trainees to pay attention to the training as government had invested much to fund the project. According to him, 1,100 youths would be trained in various demand- driven skills and another 1,100 in cosmetology.

Speaking on the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, Argungu said, “the exercise is part of the directorate’s efforts of actualising it’s mandate of reducing unemployment, poverty and boosting local food production.”