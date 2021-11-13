The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), says it has commenced training of 540 persons in Kebbi State on Advance Business Training (ABT), under its Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPW).

The Director General of the NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, said the participants in the ESPW, drawn from the three Senatorial Districts in the state, would be given two-day Advanced Business Training (ABT) to enable them start and run their businesses effectively.

“The training programme is designed as an exit strategy, after the expiration of the extended special public works programme which lasted three months.

“About 180 beneficiaries were selected from each of three zones of Kebbi state, and these brought their total to 540 beneficiaries

"We have engaged them on various tropical areas in business. How to make business choice, write proposals and establish such businesses like poultry, bakery, and hairdressing, among others. "The same participants underwent Basic Business Training (BBT) and will now be trained on Advanced Business Development," he said. The D-G enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity the training had provided them, adding that it is meant to enhance their capabilities in making sound decisions on their businesses.

A cross section of the participants when interviewed, thanked the Federal Government on the initiative, and pledged to make good use of the training. (NAN)

