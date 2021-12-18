The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), says it has started the training of 566 persons in Kebbi State in basic and advanced skills.

NDE State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, said on Saturday in Kebbi that the training came under its Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) and its Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (ANOAS).

Addressing the orientation ceremony Nuhu-Fikpo, said participants in the two programmes would be trained to enable them to start and run their businesses effectively.

“About 420 participants will begin their training in BNOAS, while 126 ANOAS trainees will upgrade their skills having been earlier trained in the BNOAS.

“The ANOAS training is designed for artisans who graduated from BNOAS. It is aimed at upgrading their skills to higher levels of competence,’’ he said.

Danjuma-Machika said that 20 trainees would also begin training in various demand- driven skills such as interior decoration, cosmetology, and beads making, among others.

According to him, six graduate trainees have received starter packs to start their businesses.

He urged beneficiaries to obey the rules and regulations of their trainers and always be punctual at their various training centres.

Some of the participants thanked the Federal Government for the initiative and pledged to make good use of the training. (NAN)