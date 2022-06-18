From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo has flagged off training and orientation ceremony for the 630 unemployed youths in Kebbi State who are going through different vocational skills training in the state.

Fikpo, who flagged off the training in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the exercise would last for three months.

The DG said the training would be conducted under two schemes of the Vocational Skills Development Department (VSD) namely: Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) and Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (ANOAS).

Fikpo, represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Abdullahi Machika said: “Under the BNOAS, 420 unemployed youths would be trained in fashion design, carpentry, beads making, knitting barbing among others. While under ANOAS, 210 unemployed youths would be trained in interior decoration, event management, tiling and computer repairs, among other vocational skills available.”

The NDE DG disclosed that the male and female trainees were drawn from all the 21 local government areas of the state.

