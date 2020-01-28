Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has selected 630 unemployed youths across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State for vocational training through the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme(B-NOAS).

In this scheme, 30 unemployed youths were drawn from each local government areas and they are expected to choose and learn a skill of their interest.

While addressing the trainees during the flag off of 2020 B- NOAS trainees orientation held at women centre conference hall, Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, the Director General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, explained that the agency embarked on the scheme to reduce mass unemployment among the citizens through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

Ladan, who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said that “the NDE articulated a good number of programmes and schemes to give effect to its mandate. It is one of these scheme, N-NOAS, that we are having the orientation of its trainees today.

“In this scheme, NDE Kebbi State selected 630 unemployed persons across the 21 LGA’s in the state. We selected 30 trainees per LGA. The trainees are expected to choose and learn a skill of their interest.

“The objective of this orientation is to acquaint the trainees on the code of conduct of the scheme, expectations of the NDE and the benefits of their participation. These will properly be communicated to you by the Head of Department of the Vocational Skills Development (VSD) in due course.

“I would like to make a passionate appeal to all the trainees to take the training seriously in order to achieve desired results as the only veritable option to white collar jobs is acquiring skills and be self-reliant.

“At this juncture, let me congratulate you for this golden opportunity, that if properly utilised will better your standard of living both individually and collectively.”

The NDE Director General, who appealed to state government, local government chairmen and other important personalities in the state to collaborate with the agency in reduction of unemployment among the citizens, noted that the agency’s doors are widely open for partnership on skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training.

“This, I believe, will go a long way in reducing unemployment in the state in particular and the nation in general.”