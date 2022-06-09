From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Thursday warned trainees under the Basic National Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) against truancy.

Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo handed down the warning in Asaba during an orientation programme for 750 participants in the B-NOAS and A-NOAS scheme in Delta State.

Fikpo who was represented by the state acting coordinator of the NDE, Onyeogo Sylvanus, urged the participants to be committed, loyal and dedicated at their various centres of training during the three-month programme.

He explained that the objective of B-NOAS and A-NOAS was to “impact vocational skills on unemployed youths to create a pool of artisans that will readily address the needs of the society and create employment opportunities.

“It also emphasises the significance of some emerging trades for globalising the world for economic competitiveness.

“To impact relevant marketable skills aimed at addressing skills mismatch, curb social crimes and youth restiveness and to improve the living standard of the people.”

Of the 750 participants, Fikpo disclosed that 250 would be trained under B-NOAS while 500 are under A-NOAS.

He listed eleven skills under both schemes as fashion design, catering, event management, CCT/electrical, satellite dish installation, hair dressing, make-over, computer appreciation, basic printing, welding and vulcanizing.

The Head of Planning, Research and Statistics of NDE in the state, Mrs. Edith Omokhu who read the acting state coordinator’s speech, encouraged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity in order to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

According to her, “skills acquisition be it urban or rural, such as we have gathered to witness today, remains a strong backbone of any growing economy.”

