Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun a three-month vocational skills training for 990 youths in Oyo State under the NDE’s Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

NDE Coordinator, Olayemi Olayinka, said the organisation would train beneficiaries in trades that include: tiling, plaster of Paris (POP), computer appreciation and maintenance, make-up artistry, hairdressing, fashion designing and electrical installations, adding that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 33 local government areas of the state.

Director General of NDE, Nasiru Ladan, who was represented by a director in the organisation, Christy Olowogbemi, said the directorate was determined and committed to reducing youths unemployment rate ravaging the country, adding that the menace would be nipped in the bud via training of youths in various vocations that would make them self-reliant.

Ladan said no stone would be left unturned by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in bringing the nation’s unemployment scourge under control.

The training, holding at the NDE Training Centre, Apampa, Yemetu-Igosun, Ibadan, according to him, was organised towards facilitating generation of employment opportunities for youths across the country through skills acquisition, adding that the three-month training would position the beneficiaries for self-employment, thereby make them to be self-reliance instead of searching for jobs.