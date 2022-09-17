From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the agency charged with designing strategies for mass employment opportunities in the country, has conducted a 5-day orientation and training for 2022 small livestock (goat) production and post sustainable development scheme in Akwa Ibom State.

The programme was declared open by the Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who encouraged the participants to take the training seriously, described it as “a life touching programm that will bring prosperity to participants through self sustainability”

Mallam Fikpo, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Promise Bassey Ekah, expressed gratitude to God that through the office of the Director General, the NDE has had consistent programmes with empowerment of the people with millions of naira.

Ekah on his part admonished the participants to open their eyes of understanding to imbibe the spirit of discipline and punctuality throughout the training period with the continuos appreciation of the Director General for always being proactive in formulating policies to alleviate poverty and ensure that there is enough food security in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Director, Rural Employment Promotion (REP) Mrs Blessing Owan, hailed the ingenuity of the Director General for conceptualising the the scheme which is to enlighten and identify value addition on sustainable basis.

“Goat is a source of milk, meat, leather etc. It will boost income, create employment and enhance protein intake of the populace” she surmised.

Onwa pointed out that the programme was ongoing in thirty six states of the federation and FCT. She further explained that the POST SABTS is for graduates of sustainable training scheme (SABTS)

Other members of the directorate who were present at orientation ceremony were HOD. Small Scale Enterprise, Mrs Udeme Udo, HOD, REPS. Mr Dominic S Ekpo, Information officer, Mrs Edima Orok, development partners, among others.