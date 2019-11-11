Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Federal Government, through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has trained 11 Akwa Ibom indigenes on vocational skills.

The beneficiaries, who were among 416 others nationwide, were also given starter packs to them self-reliant and job creators.

Speaking during the ceremony to mark the disbursement of Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) and Resettlement of Loans in Uyo, NDE Director General, Nasiru Ladan, said the programme was a proof of the directorate’s commitment to youths’ growth in the country.

Ladan, who was represented by NDE’s Accountant General, Emmanuel Asuquo, urged the beneficiaries to imbibe the culture of discipline, perseverance and continuous learning to improve on the skills they acquired during the programme.

“The NDE has several job creation schemes that youths can key into. We encourage other youths to avail themselves of these opportunities by their participation in programmes.

“NDE is open to collaboration with well-meaning Nigerians for the onerous task of job creation. I wish to call for a buy-in by willing partners to extend NDE programmes to every nook and cranny of our great nation,” he said.

NDE state Coordinator, Promise Ekah, explained that the EBTS, which is under the Special Public Works Programme of the directorate, was patterned to train and create jobs for unemployed school leavers.