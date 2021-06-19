From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) has commenced the training of unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions on how to start their own businesses.

The training is code-named ‘Start Your Own Business’ (SYOB) under the Small Scale Enterprises Programme, which kicked off in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo while flagging off the programme, said 50 unemployed graduates would be trained on the strategies they can adopt to start their business and be self-employed.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said: “The scheme is aimed at inculcating in the unemployed graduates the spirit of entrepreneurship and self-reliance. Participants will be taught how to write a bankable feasibility study report and also how to operate and run their businesses successfully.

“I urge all the participants to pay attention to the well experienced resource persons that will take you through the well articulated topics chosen for the training while training is expected to last five days.” While responding, Saratu Nata’ala, one of the participants thanked the DG and the NDE for giving them the opportunity to participate in the training. They promised to make the best use of the opportunity.