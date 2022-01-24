From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ex-agitators have pleaded with companies, especially oil firms that relocated from the Niger Delta following the spate of insecurity triggered by militancy to return promising uninterrupted peace.

The former warlords also called on interventionist agencies to work together to sustain the peace and ensure development of the region.

They spoke in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during a regional peace summit to sensitise people on the need to advance the peace currently enjoyed in the region.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The ex-agitators also condemned the proliferation of illegal refineries and lamented its adverse effects on development.

One of the participants at the summit and ex-freedom fighter, Pastor Nature Dumale Kieghe, said as ex-agitators who keyed into the vision of the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), they have resolved to work for a new and better Niger Delta.

“It is important to sensitise our people towards a peaceful Niger Delta and create a friendly environment that will attract development, multinational companies and other foreign investors to the region.

“Companies that have left the Niger Delta because of insecurity need to return, this is the purpose for sensitization. We are blessed with an environment that is supposed to prosper us, we can only enjoy our natural resources if there is a peaceful environment, ” he said.