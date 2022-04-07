From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, has handed over a completed community hall and 10 classroom blocks to two communities in Cross Rivers State as part of efforts to boost infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, commissioned and handed over the completed blocks of 10 classrooms to a community in Ntok-Mkpe, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Cross Rivers State.

On the other hand, Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, said the new community hall located in the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State, was built under the Quick Win Intervention Projects of the ministry.

The handing over was performed by Akpabio, represented by the Deputy Director, Housing and Urban Development, Bala Agbu.

Akpabio said the ministry commenced the construction of Quick Win Intervention Projects in 2017 as a palliative approach with the goal of improving the quality of lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

“It is worthy to note that other community halls are now completed and going to be handed over in other communities of the Niger Delta region. More of these halls are still under construction and more are expected to commence in 2022,” Akpabio said.