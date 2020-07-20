Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the North West has disbursed N10,000 as soft loans to 210 unemployed youths in Kebbi State.

Speaking at the disbursement ceremony at the weekend in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State NDE Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika said the loans were disbursed under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES) programme.

He said the programme was executed in collaboration with the APC North – West youth leader, and that beneficiaries would cut across all the 21 local councils in the state.

“The youth leader facilitated the selection of the 10 beneficiaries per local government across the 21 local government areas. The 210 beneficiaries were given N10,000.00 each to start or improve their businesses,” he said.

APC Youth Leader North-West Zone, Alhaji Sadiq Fakai commended the NDE Director-General, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu for the support and magnanimity with the loan.

He urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the loan to better their lives, especially given the COVID-9 lockdown which affected many businesses.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the NDE and APC youth leader for assisting them with the loan to revive their businesses.