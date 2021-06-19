From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Ndi-Igbo Germany has condemned the military siege and the killing of innocent citizens of South East. The group equally condemned the attacks on security personnel and infrastructures in Igbo land.
According to them, it is heartbreaking that the Nigerian security forces trained, equipped and paid to protect the citizens are the same forces that are killing and brutalizing defenceless civilians. The group also condemned President Buhari’s language of force and threat against the South East instead of finding solutions to the ugly situation.
In a statement signed and issued by the Coordinator, Mazi Oge Ozofor and Secretary, Mazi Dominic sent in from Germany on Friday and made available to Saturday Sun, the group in the strongest terms condemned the indiscriminate shooting and killing of unarmed civilians and the military siege going on in South East.
Neither our Millennials of IPOB nor the members of ESN are responsible
for the attcks on Security Personnels and Infrastructues in Alaigbo.
As a matter of fact, the so called Unknown Gunmen, who are responsible
for the ongoing attcks on Custody Centers,INEC Offices,Police Stations
and on Security Personnels are really the members of President Buhari’s
5th Cloumn,thus deployed to give us Ndigbo a bad name.
Oh yes indeed!
You give a dog a bad name before you hang it. Lol!
But that is neither a joke nor a laughing matter.
The Unknown Gunmen are really men in uniforms assisted by the
members of the Igbophobe,Governor Nyesom Nwaike’s Militias.
The bottomline here is that the Nigerian Army and the Police at the
behest of President Buhari laid a siege upon Alaigbo with an order
to shoot- at -sight,
But that President Buhari has gone out his way, threatening to teach
our children the lesson they (the Nigerians) thought us Biafrans during
the Biafran-Nigerian War of1967-1970,or even went further to referring
to our South East as a mere dot,does indeed raise some ethical
questions ojare!
Could the Chris Ngiges,Dave Umahis, Festus Odimegwus,Hope Uzodimmas,
Joe Igbokwes,Ken Nnamanis, Laurette Onochies, Ogbonnaya Onus, Orji
Uzor Kalus, Osita Okechukwus, and Rochas Okoroawusas of the APC
Party tell us Ndigbo,what exctly their Principal,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari
is really up to?
Why can’t those above Igbo Quislings simply exit en masse from the APC
Party in protest because of the ongoing pogroms in Alaigbo today?
”Kpum bu Ogu.
Ndigbo biko,chenu echiche.
Ndi ndiro gbara gburugburu na eche ndu ha nche.
Onye aghala nwanne ya.Iwu!”
All Hail Biafra our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!