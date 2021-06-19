From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ndi-Igbo Germany has condemned the military siege and the killing of innocent citizens of South East. The group equally condemned the attacks on security personnel and infrastructures in Igbo land.

According to them, it is heartbreaking that the Nigerian security forces trained, equipped and paid to protect the citizens are the same forces that are killing and brutalizing defenceless civilians. The group also condemned President Buhari’s language of force and threat against the South East instead of finding solutions to the ugly situation.

In a statement signed and issued by the Coordinator, Mazi Oge Ozofor and Secretary, Mazi Dominic sent in from Germany on Friday and made available to Saturday Sun, the group in the strongest terms condemned the indiscriminate shooting and killing of unarmed civilians and the military siege going on in South East.

