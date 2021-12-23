A pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ndi- Ndu Ndigbo Na Uzo Ije (Association of Igbo Cultural Leaders in Diaspora) has reinstated their commitments to following the dictates of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

Speaking at their general meeting in Ibadan,Oyo State recently, they said that though they are outside Igbo land, they would follow the worthy footsteps which the south east traditional rulers have laid.

According to them, as Igbo cultural leaders in Diaspora, their duty is to promote the culture and tradition, which Igbo are known for, and not to truncate it.

They said that it is because of that, they decided to go by the title of Ndi-Ndu (Leaders), instead of Ezeigbo (kings), since Igbo kings are in Igbo land where their kingdoms are.

The leaders said that the title has been warmly embraced by the Obas in Yoruba land since there is no conflict of interest or responsibility.

In his remark, the National Chairman of the association, High Chief Aloy Obi said that for more than a decade since he was made the Igbo leader in Ibadan in particular and Oyo state in general, he had never had any problem with the traditional institutions in Oyo state.

He wondered why some people would be conferring on themselves Ezeigbo (Igbo king) outside Igbo land and answering titles like, His Imperial Majesty and His Royal Highness in another man’s kingdom.

According to him, that is one of the things that is causing problem between the Igbo and their host communities in Yoruba land, since there can never be two kings in a kingdom.

High Chief Obi said that relevant authorities in the southwest should know that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which is the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization as well as the South East Council of Traditional Rulers are against that title.

In his contribution, the National Secretary of the association, Chief Iheonunekwu George said that answering king with no kingdom does not make any meaning.

According to him, those who are going by the title of Kings outside Igbo, when they die, their bodies would still be taken to the native homes to be buried as ordinary individuals and never as kings.

He said that they would continue to follow the dictates of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East Council of Traditional Rulers to make sure the Igbo culture and traditional are projected the right way outside Igbo land.

Also contributing, Chief Michael Uba, the Onye Ndu Ndigbo in Shagamu, Ogun State said that the association is out to teach Igbo sons and daughters who were born outside Igbo land the etiquettes in Igbo culture .

Chief Uba who is also the Chairman of Ndi-Ndu Ndigbo (Igbo Leaders), in Ogun State said that the association would help to bring about unity and harmony among the Igbo and their host communities everywhere they are.