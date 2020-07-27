A senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, has extolled her husband, Larry, as he was, at the weekend, initiated into the prestigious Ozo title Society of Nri Kingdom in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The event began with the conferment of the title Ozo Okuta Olue Ibe (which literally means a man whose wealth is felt by his kinsmen and neighbours) and Ozo Chinechendo (God provides cover) on Ekwunife.

During the ceremony, friends and well wishers of the family, some members of Ndi Nze na Ozo Ssociety of Nri Kingdom, men and women of the community gathered to felicitate with Ekwunife and his wife.

In his remark, Ekwunife who thanked the guests and his family and specially appreciated his wife for her support throughout their many years of marriage, reiterated his commitment and wife’s to continue to support the indigent and the less privileged in the society.

On her part, his wife thanked friends and well wishers who gathered to celebrate with their family.

She appreciated her husband for his undying love and support towards her, and noted that his support is a major contributor to the successes she has so far recorded in her political career. She expressed her love for him and described him as her pillar of support.