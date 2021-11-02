By Omodele Adigun

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has advocated effective investigation, prosecution and adjudication of cybercrime in the country.

According to its Head of Information Technology Department (ITD), Mr Imade Uhunmwagho, who stated this Tuesday in his paper, Cybercrime & Cyber-risks Landscape in Nigeria & the Need for Consumer Protection, during the just-concluded Workshop for Business Editors and Finance Correspondents (FICAN) in Gombe, Gombe State, organized by the NDIC, cybercrime poses a great threat to individuals and organizations, hence there should be increased efficiency and effectiveness in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of cybercrime.

He explained that cybercrime is a fast-growing type of crime as more and more criminals are exploiting the Internet to commit various criminal activities that know no borders, causing serious harm and pose very real threats to unsuspecting victims.

His words: “Cybercrime, also called computer crime, is the use of a computer as an instrument to further illegal ends, such as committing fraud, trafficking in child pornography and intellectual property, stealing identities, or violating the privacy of others. Cybercrime, especially through the Internet, has grown significantly as the computer has become central to commerce, entertainment, and government.

“Cybercrimes also cover the traditional methods in which computer or system networks are used as tool to perform illicit activities. Cybercrimes are generally related to the internet and system-based crimes: debit/credit card frauds; phishing; industrial espionage; child pornography; illegal downloading; online scams; Cyber terrorism; malware; online exploitation; online frauds and so on.

“In Nigeria, some cybercrimes affecting businesses and individuals are phishing attacks, website spoofing, ransomware, malware attacks, business e-mail compromise (BEC), romance scam. Investment scam, BVN fraud,identity theft, cyber stalking.”

On what regulatory responses should be to keep cybercrime at bay, he stated that “there should be efficient and effective short and long-term response by government, including national coordination, data collection and effective legal frameworks, leading to a sustainable response and greater deterrence. And there should be strengthened national and international communication/collaboration between government, law enforcement and the private sector.”

