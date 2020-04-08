Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has joined in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic with a donation of N1 billion to the private sector driven Coalition Against COVID-19 (COCAVID) fund.

In approving NDIC’s contribution to the fund, the board of the Corporation acknowledged that it was not only consistent with its policy on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); but also noted that the proceeds will be utilized in the provision of equipment and urgently needed medical facilities throughout the nation.

“This will include the procurement of testing kits, isolation and treatment centres, as well as the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), and molecular testing labs wherever required”.

Meanwhile, donations from individuals and corporate bodies in Nigeria to the COCAVID-19 relief fund domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) now stand at N21.5 billion.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the coalition by the Director, corporate communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, on April 6.

The initial list of 37 donors grew to 47 as at the last count and now stands at 50, with the likes of Chief Mike Adenuga, Raj Gupta of African Steel Mills Nigeria Ltd., Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil Limited and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) donating N1 billion each to the Relief Fund.

Other donors include former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Rahul Savarah, Tolaram Africa Enterprises Ltd., Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma, Jennifer Ramatu Etuh Foundation, ADG International Resources Ltd., and Proshare Nigeria Limited.

The statement reiterated the coalition’s appreciation to the list of individuals and corporate bodies for their contributions to the Relief Fund advocated by the CBN and the private sector,

Okorafor, while urging more Nigerians and corporate bodies to contribute to the fund, charged Nigerians to do their part in checking any further spread of the virus in Nigeria.