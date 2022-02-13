The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Sunday donated a Paediatric Ward to the Ogun State Government-owned hospital in Saala, Ayetoro.

The project was facilitated by the Chairman of NDIC, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, through her M.R.S Foundation.

The Paediatric Ward Unit was donated by Sokefun in honour of her late parents, Mr. Anthony Idowu and Mrs Idowu.

In her address at the inauguration and handing-over ceremony of the facility to the state government, Sokefun noted that the unit was fully equipped with two infant-phototherapy machines.

Others, according to her are two baby incubators, two oxygen concentrators and two suction machines.

She added that the facility also has an emergency treatment room, a 10-bed admission ward, a baby ward, a special baby care treatment room for newborns, isolation room for those with infectious and communicable diseases.

According to her, the unit also has a pharmacy, a doctor’s consulting room, chief matron’s office, a nurses’ station, a waiting room, two-room apartment fitted with a kitchenette for parents and guardians for children and wards on admission.

Sokefun further explained that the unit is also equipped with a backup solar-powered source for uninterrupted power supply in the facility.

She said that the gesture was part of the NDIC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to complement government’s efforts in adding value to communities and improving the welfare of the people.

The NDIC chairman added that the gesture was also borne out of her desire to give back to the community.

“All around us, there exist gaps, especially with the provision of social amenities. The truth is government cannot do it all, no matter how hard it tries.

“It is for this reason that we must all be determined to support and give back.

“Why the choice of a paediatric stand-alone unit?

“There is a saying that healthy children make a healthy nation. We have to nurture our young babies and that is why this project was conceptualised,” she said.

Sokefun , however, urged the hospital management to put the facility to judicious use.

In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, in his address, commended NDIC and its chairman for their partnership with his administration’s qualitative health care services.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Shuib Salisu, urged other well-meaning indigenes of the state as well as organisations to emulate the gesture.

“We need every hand on board to build the state and therefore this development today is a welcomed one.

“The paediatric unit will not only serve Ayetoro community but also other communities around here,” he said.

The Head of the hospital, Dr. Olawale Maku, decried its deplorable condition and appealed to the state government to provide the hospital with a visiting paediatrician to maximise the benefits of the project.

He said, “The issue of maternal and child health is a big challenge in Nigeria and Africa at large.

” This centre is a comprehensive one and it will serve as an intervention for a lot of childhood diseases.

“This project can solve the problem of prematurity births, neonatal jaundice and other childhood diseases.

“This project will also help other neighbouring communities.

“Therefore, we appeal to the state government to give us a visiting paediatrician in order for this project to be put into optimal use,” he said. (NAN)