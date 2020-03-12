LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The fight against Corruption in Nigeria has received another boost as the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) promised to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in overcoming the menace.

The Ilorin Zonal Controller of the NDIC, Mr Olugbenga Alabi made the promise on Thursday during his Courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC.

According to the NDIC boss ” We are from the same Federal Government Establishment, our roles are similar, as it relates to financial transactions, there have always been collaboration between the EFCC and the NDIC and we must continue in that direction in order to defeat Corruption.

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr Isyaku Sharu who commended the NDIC for the visit promised to partner more with the Federal Government Agency.

” You are a Member of the Commission by the virtue of section 6 of EFCC establishment Act, we want to thank you for coming to see your home , the synergy will still continue because we have to sanitize the system, our doors are open 24 hours, if there is anything, we are there for you” Sharu said.