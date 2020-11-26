Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is proposing the establishment of the African Centre for Deposit Insurance (ACDI) to be domiciled in its NDIC Academy, Abuja to provide training and enhance the capacity of staff of member countries on the continent. The development has since attracted the commendation of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).

The commendation came at the Annual General Meeting of the IADI Africa Regional Committee (ARC) on Tuesday, chaired by the ARC Chairperson and NDIC Managing Director, Mr Umaru Ibrahim.

The online meeting had representatives of nine member countries of ARC (Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe) as well as the IADI Secretary General, Mr. David Walker and Mr. Keehyun Park of the IADI Secretariat Basel, Switzerland. While praising the NDIC for its efforts to spearhead the establishment of the Centre, members agreed that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Centre should commence with online programmes in 2021.

Members also commended the proposed ARC Publication which is designed to document the experiences and challenges of Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Africa. They agreed for the setting up of a Committee made up of Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Morocco to coordinate the collation of information from member countries to be used in the compilation of the publication.

During the meeting, ARC member countries provided update on their activities. Issues discussed from the country reports centred on the need for continuous capacity building; enhanced public awareness; prompt depositor Reimbursement/pay-out; and stepping-up of supervision of insured institutions.

He commended the IADI Secretary General, Mr. David Walker for his continuous support to the ARC. Being his final ARC meeting, Ibrahim expressed his sincere gratitude to members for their support during his three years tenure as the ARC Chairperson and urged for continuous collaboration to drive the growth of deposit insurance in Africa.

In his remarks, Mr. Vusi Vuma, MD/CEO of Deposit Protection Fund of Zimbabwe, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the NDIC boss on behalf of all the regional members for their stewardship, guidance and support that the Corporation always extends to all regional members.