The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has expressed the readiness of the Corporation to partner with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) towards enhancing innovation in the delivery of services to depositors and its other stakeholders.

The MD/CE made this disclosure while receiving the Director-General of the Bureau, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, and his management team on courtesy visit to the Corporation. The NDIC boss said the commitment of the Corporation to effective service delivery informed the Board’s swift approval for the establishment of an Efficiency and Innovation Unit in the Strategy Development Department in compliance with the directive of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

While stating the Corporation’s support for external assessment of its performance, Hassan expressed the belief that the Self- Assessment Tool (SAT) developed by the bureau would complement the Corporation’s existing mechanism for assessing the effective discharge of its mandate as well as assist it in achieving the Federal Government’s objectives of significantly strengthening governance and accountability in service delivery to the citizenry.

Earlier in his presentation, Dasuki Arabi explained that the IT-based self-assessment tool of the bureau is designed to coordinate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of reforms as well as disseminate information on all aspects of public service, amongst other objectives. He expressed optimism in the Corporation’s implementing the bureau’s self-assessment processes and its commitment towards putting innovation as a top priority to promote excellence in service delivery.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.