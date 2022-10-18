The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), says it will continue to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to conduct Risk Based Supervision (RBS) in its insured financial institutions.

RBS is a comprehensive, formally structured system that assesses risks within the financial system, giving priority to the resolution of those risks.

The NDIC in the Corporation’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday quoted its Managing Director, Mr Bello Hassan, as saying this.

Hassan said that the RBS was a proactive measure toward anticipating all risks, macro and micro as well as global and domestically to address same continuously.

According to him, we have tried to immunise the system to withstand whatever shocks that may be impacting on the Nigerian economy and the financial system. (NAN)