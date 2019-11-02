In his first season with Foxes, the midfielder recorded 138 tackles and 143 in the 2018- 2019 campaign. Impressively, he has had 45 tackles after a

Ndidi beat also beat Man City’s Sterling and Chelsea’s Jorginho to remain the Premier League’s best ball winner with 32 interceptions in nine matches, so far. He was at the heart of Leicester’s midfield as Foxes thrashed Southampton last Friday night, in an history-making 9-0 thriller.