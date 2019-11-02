SUPER Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Wilfred Ndidi, has beaten Chel- sea midfielder, N’Golo Kante, to another significant landmark in the Premier League.
nine-game appearance for the English giants in the new season, so far.
The Nigerian international has recorded 394 tackles to beat ex-Everton midfielder, Idrissa Gueye (302) as well as Chelsea star, N’Golo Kante (263) to the landmark, Whoscored.com reported that Ndidi hit 68 tackles before moving to Premier League.
The 22-year-old ace, who joined Leicester in a mouth- watering £17million deal from KRC Genk in 2017, has bagged two goals in nine appearances of Premier League new season.
In his first season with Foxes, the midfielder recorded 138 tackles and 143 in the 2018- 2019 campaign. Impressively, he has had 45 tackles after a
Ndidi beat also beat Man City’s Sterling and Chelsea’s Jorginho to remain the Premier League’s best ball winner with 32 interceptions in nine matches, so far. He was at the heart of Leicester’s midfield as Foxes thrashed Southampton last Friday night, in an history-making 9-0 thriller.
Leave a Reply