By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed delight for winning the Best Midfielder of the Year of the Ballers Awards.

The combative midfielder stated this while thanking the organisers of the awards for the honour done him.

His words: “It is a privileged for me to have won the award as the best Nigeria’s midfielder of the Year.

“I’m really honoured and I want to say a big thank you to the organisers of the Ballers Awards. Thank you so much. I promise to keep doing my best.”

Africa’s most expensive footballer Victor Osimhen was also awarded the Nigerian player of the year for men, succeeding teammate Ndidi who won the maiden edition whilst Osimhen also clinched the Forward of the Year ahead of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers.

Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala capped up a fantastic week when she clinched the Female Player of the Year following a mesmerizing season with Barcelona with the striker succeeding Onome Ebi who won the maiden edition last year.

In the coach of the year category, former KF Tirana head coach Ndubuisi Egbo emerged victorious, succeeding former Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby whilst Shina Oludare beat a star-studded pack to clinch the Journalist of the Year.

The founder of the Naijafootballers brand, Gbenga Salu cited the reason for creating the awards as “I realised there was a need to celebrate, glamorously, the heroes of our Nigerian Football who sacrifice so much on and off the field to make the game what it is. An event that will be celebrated worldwide, with so much value. An award that every Nigerian will be proud of.’’

Other notable award winners include Zaidu Sanusi (Revelation of the Year), Ola Aina (Defender of the Year), and Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper of the Year).