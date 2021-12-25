Wilfred Ndidi is disappointed with Leicester City’s elimination from the Carabao cup, but he is confident they will correct their mistakes in next game.

The Foxes lost to Liverpool on penalties at Anfield on Wednesday to kiss the competition goodbye.

They raced to a 3-1 lead in the first half, before allowing the Kops to complete a stunning come back with few second left to play.

With back to back games against Manchester City and Liverpool waiting in the horizon, Ndidi said they have to take the positive into the games and give their best.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

”Sad we couldn’t get through, but lots of positives to take through to the next game and we have to react ,” he said.

Leicester City will travel to Etihad to face Manchester city on Sunday, before hosting Liverpool at King Power two days later.