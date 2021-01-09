By Bolaji Okunola

As the winter season gets stronger in various countries across Europe, Super Eagles’ duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze have disclosed the weather condition is getting unbearable after they were seen battling cold in their various location in England and Spain.

Ndidi, who plies his trade with English side, Leicester City revealed this on his instagram field ahead of today’s F.A Cup 3rd round fixtures away to Stoke City. The defensive midfielder who is billed to tackle the Potters captain and fellow compatriot, John Obi Mikel, who was seen finding it difficult to storm his club training ground. Despite putting on lot of pullovers to tackle the fallen snow, the 24 year old Leicester star captioned the image: “So cold.”