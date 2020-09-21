Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze have fired warning ahead next month’s international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Tunisia in Austria.

The duo, who are currently eying a call up from coach Gernot Rohr, gave the warning, yesterday, while unveiling the new jersey of the national team.

Ndidi, a strong man in the defensive role of Leicester City, took to his instagram handle to talk tough as he anticipates his maiden appearance on the new jersey designed by Nike.

In his caption, he boasted that the Super Eagles will be aiming at an unbeaten streak beginning with the games against the Elephants of Ivory Coast and the Eagles of Tunisia, respectively.

“Exited to share my new Nigeria kit with you. So proud to be a Nigerian. @Nikefootball# you can’t stop us,” he boosted.

In same vein, 21-year-old Villarreal of Spain winger, Chukwueze, also vowed to help the three-time African champions maintain an enviable height.

“So exited to wear the new Nigerian kit @nikefootball#You can’t stop us,” he wrote, while flaunting the green and white stripe on same handle.

To further threaten foes, the team’s assistant captain, William Troost-Ekong, also said he was battle ready to inspire his side to victory in the new kits.