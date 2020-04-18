Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has stated he is in the right frame of mind to tackle the coronavirus pandemic which forced football leagues across the globe to be suspended indefinitely.

The Leicester City of England power man revealed this via his verified instagram page which saw him exposing his sensory organs in defiance to precaution measures against the pandemic.

Ndidi, a member of the 2019 African Cup of Nations bronze winning team, stylishly dared the virus by writing on his timeline “Feed your faith and starve your fear.”

The post, which drew attention of other members of the Nigeria senior national team, attracted thumbs-up, while others urged him to follow precautions before banking on his inspirational quotes.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old midfielder, in his recent post, revealed he couldn’t wait to resume action for the Foxes who are currently battling for next season’s Europa League ticket.

Ndidi, whose form hit a superlative dimension after joining the English side in 2016, has been rated one of the best tacklers in Europe’s elite leagues.