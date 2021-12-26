Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has equaled his career-best market value following the latest update by Transfermarkt .

The holding midfielder still has a valuation of sixty million euros (approximately N27.9 billion), same fee he was valued at June 8, 2021.

Looking ahead to the future, Leicester City would struggle to keep hold of the Nigeria international if he continues to churn out fine performances, but realistically he is expected to stay put at the King Power Stadium this coming month amid speculation linking him with possible winter moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ndidi is the most valuable Foxes player, ranking first ahead of Youri Tielemans (€55m) and James Maddison (€50m).