Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has become the third Nigerian player in history to feature in every game played in the Premier League in a single season, allnigeriasoccer.com reported.

The Super Eagles number 4 started for the Foxes in their ongoing game against Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, his 38th appearance of the season, of which 37 were starts.

Joseph Yobo was the first Nigerian player to suit up in 38 games in a single season and he did it with Everton back in the 2006-2007 campaign.

The central defender started and completed each game, logging 3,420 minutes.

Nigerians had to wait five years before another of their beloved player represented his team in all the matches and the honour fell to Victor Moses, who featured in all of Wigan Athletic’s matches in the 2011-2012 season, his final year with the club before transferring to Chelsea.

Ndidi is a defensive-minded player and it is remarkable that he was never suspended or red carded prior to the final game of the 2018-2019 campaign.