Wilfred Ndidi returned to Leicester City training as Brenda Rodgers ready to unleash Super Eagles midfielder Emirate FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton tonight.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has missed Foxes’ last three Premier League games, including after suffering a hamstring injury during the 1-1 scored draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Rodgers said in his post-match press conference via Leicester Mercury by confirming that Ndidi will start against Brighton on Wednesday at King Power Stadium.

“Wilf will be back for Wednesday,” manager Brendan Rodgers said in his post-match press conference.

“We were thinking about this game but we just felt we didn’t want to risk him. He’s had a couple of really good days of training and he should be fit and ready for Wednesday.”

Ndidi has featured 13 times for Leicester City this term and scored one goal in the process.