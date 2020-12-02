Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has hinted his family was involved in different prayer sessions before he gained fitness from injury that kept him away from action since September.

The Leicester City strong man, who sustained a groin injury in his club’s 4-2 defeat to Burnley, revealed this while displaying an Instagram chat with his wife, Dinma Ndidi.

Through the chat, Ndidi stated he has been praying to Jesus in his quest to regain fitness from the injury that sidelined him from all four matches Super Eagles played this year.

The 23-year old star further revealed his wife never relented in prayers despite his inclusion in tomorrow’s UEFA Europa league outing against Ukrainian outfit, Zorya. He went ahead flaunting the post of the mother of one, which reads: “Doctor Jesus in Action” while supporting the caption with an image that saw the former Genk player driving to training.

Ndidi and his wife, Fortunate Dinma tied the knot last year in May. His marriage with the then medical student is blessed with a baby girl named Jiana.