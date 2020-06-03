Former Genk manager, Peter Maes has praised Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi for his strong qualities and attributes, describing him as having “telescopic legs”.

The 56-year old tutored the Nigerian as a 19-year old who arrived from Nath Boys Academy in 2015.

He was able to blend in with the first team, making 83 competitive appearances in one season and a half before departing for Leicester City in January 2017.

Ndidi raised his ‘A’ game in East Midlands and has become one of the most consistent defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

“To play in this position, you need total game discipline,” Maes told The Athletic.

“You need to work for the team. You need to do the hard work for the players who are more creative and also, your ball recovery must be good.

“He is very strong and has a very good ball-recovery ability. Ndidi has those telescopic legs he can stretch out to get the ball back. I saw this in training when he was young. When you are young, you learn a lot. Also, he is a very smart guy who wants to learn. He adapted very quickly to the situation. You only need to tell him one time how he needs to defend and how he needs to play a position.”