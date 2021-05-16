By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho last night made history Leicester City breaking a 52-year old jinx as they won the FA Cup for the first time.

They join seven other Nigerian legends – Daniel Amokachi (Everton -1995), Celestin Babayaro (Chelsea 2000), Nwankwo Kanu (Arsenal2002, 2003 and Portsmouth, 2008), John Utaka (Portsmouth: 2008), Mikel Obi (Chelsea: 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012), Alex lwobi (Arsenal, 2017) and Victor Moses (Chelsea, 2018) who have all lifted the trophy in the past.

Youri Tielemans’ stunning long-range strike saw off Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

A tense first half didn’t feature a shot on target, despite 21,000 supporters roaring on the sides at Wembley, but Tielemans was afforded far too much space after the break and fired a magnificent shot into the top corner.

Kasper Schmeichel made two brilliant saves to deny Chelsea as the pressure mounted in the final stages. Ben Chilwell thought he had scored the equaliser against his old side with just minutes remaining, however, after a review by VAR, he was ruled offside and the Foxes clung on to a famous victory.