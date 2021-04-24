Kelechi Iheanacho and Mbaye Diagne both went close early on but it was Vardy who would net the first goal of the game on 23 minutes when he rounded off a fine move.

Just three minutes later, the Foxes doubled their advantage when Jonny Evans headed home at the back post, while Iheanacho added a third before the break.

“It’s just one of those games,” Ndidi told LCFC TV. “The team was brilliant and I’m happy we’ve got the points, so it’s good for us.

“We knew what was coming, them being in their position in the league, so we knew they were going to come all out from the first minute, but we kept our game and then the goal actually made it open for us, we kept going and the goals came.

Ndidi’s Nigeria and City colleague, Iheanacho, has now scored 11 goals in his past eight appearances for the Foxes, having also scored the winner at Wembley Stadium in the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final.

“He just can’t stop scoring at the moment, so I’m very happy for him,’ Ndidi said. “Very proud. I just want him to keep doing the things and keep scoring to help the team, so it is good for us.

“The gaffer also speaks to us about being confident with the ball and being confident about our play.“It’s just one of those things where you, as a player, you just need to believe in yourself and I see it in him now. He really believes in himself now and the confidence is there.”Taking their 2020/21 Premier League points tally to 59, City next face Crystal Palace on Monday at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi added: “It’s gone now, so we just look forward to the next one. Crystal Palace is the next one.

“It’s just another final for us, I would say, because every game now until the end of the season is very, very, very, very strong and teams are really looking for the points, so we won’t relax. We’ll just try and give our best and do our thing.”