Wilfred Ndidi is happy to see his fellow Leicester City and Nigeria teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho, scoring goals again.

At the start of the season, it looked as if the 23-year could be on his way out of the East Midlands in January.

Once Brendan Rodgers gave him his fair share of chances, though, he has not disappointed and has had a direct impact on the result of many a games.

Ndidi is obviously pleased to see him do well and has also spoken of the manager’s impact on the Nigeria international.

“I’m very happy for Kelelchi because he’s a natural goalscorer. If you give him the opportunity like he has now, he will deliver,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury.

“I think the manager has really helped him too. He’s done that with so many players.

“We have good discipline and understand the game better. Every player has really changed, in a good way.”

With eight goals and four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season, Iheanacho has turned into a key part of Rodgers’ project at Leicester, a far cry from what seemed likely not long back.

“Well, wow. What life does to you. Most of the Leicester fans had forgotten that Iheanacho was still at the club, but look at him now. He’s a hero at the King Power Stadium and every bit as important as anyone else.

“He had been suffering with a lack of confidence and self-belief for quite a while, which is precisely why he needed such performances to lift himself up.

“We have always acknowledged the fact that he does have the ability to turn into a world-class player, but, sadly, that ability had hardly ever been visible on the pitch for a very long time.

“Now that we are finally witnessing the Iheanacho we all know, let us hope he only gets better from here.”