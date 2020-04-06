Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leicester FC of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has sensationally submitted that his fellow compatriot at Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho is not his best friend.

Ndidi, yesterday, made a surprise choice when he was asked to name his best friend in the Leicester City squad.

The Nigerian international decided not to pick Kelechi Iheanacho, whom he has known for eight years as the pair were both teammates in the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles and were promoted to the Super Eagles almost at the same time.

Rather, the midfield hard tackler chose Manchester United’s Jonny Evans as his best friend.

Ndidi explained why former Manchester United star, Johnny Evans is his best friend at the King Power Stadium and revealed that he has a ‘cat and mouse relationship’ with Jamie Vardy.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the Foxes number 25 stated: “I am cool with everyone but I’ll say me and Vardy are like cat and rat, he’s a funny guy. He always interacts with us when we are speaking pidgin English.

“The person I really like is Johnny Evans. Johnny Evans is one player I grew up watching”.

Ndidi had appeared in 23 Premier League matches, scoring two goals with one assist to go with it.