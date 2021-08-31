English Premier League and Scottish Professional Football League have refused to shift ground on non-release of players named to the Super Eagles roster for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, reports Alnigeriasoccer.com.

The Nigeria Football Federation had been in touch with the Premier League and Scottish Football Association to change their stance on the non-release of British-based players for the Super Eagles’ second World Cup qualifier but those talks did not yield any positive result.

Cape Verde is among the countries on the United Kingdom’s red list and the players would have to quarantine upon their return to England and Scotland if they are released to the Nigeria Football Federation, and this would rule them out of Premier League and Premiership matches.

Glasgow Rangers pair Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Watford stars William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo and Everton winger Alex Iwobi are the players that won’t be on the plane to Cape Verde.

It is for this reason that Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has instructed all the seven players named in the so-called reserve list to report for international duty to begin training with the rest of the squad.

Terem Moffi, Henry Onyekuru, Chidera Ejuke, Innocent Bonke, Valentine Ozornwafor, Tyronne Ebuehi and Kingsley Michael are the reserve players.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are already in camp while Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and William Troost-Ekong are expected today.

