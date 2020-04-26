Nigerian football star, Wilfred Ndidi has debunked rumours linking him away from Leicester City this summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been superb for the Foxes since he joined them from Belgian league side, Genk, in 2017. His current deal expires in 2024 having recently penned a new deal with the King Power Stadium, and the Super Eagles’ star is keen staying at the club until the end of his contract.

Ndidi has scored two goals and one assist in 23 Premier League appearances as they continue to chase after Champions League spot this campaign.

The Nigerian star said he has unfinished business at Leicester City, adding that he is happy at the club.

“I still have a contract with Leicester. I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am okay here, so no need to go anywhere,” he said.

Ndidi has been one of the best defensive midfielders in England, having won back-to-back Premier League most tackler’s gong for two straight seasons. He was also part of the Nigerian team that clinched Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal at the football events staged in Egypt last summer. The 23-year-old has also attracted interests from a few other top European managers with his performances, but his sight is on achieving greatness with the Foxes.