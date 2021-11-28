By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles and Leicester City of England defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is currently feeling like World soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo following his maiden goal in Thursday’s Europa League outing to Polish side Legia Warszawa.

Ndidi with a brilliant header, opened his Europa League goal account to help the Foxes leap to top of Group C.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In his quest to increase the goal tally to 3-1, the Super Eagles midfielder limped to floored goalkeeper Cezary Miszta in the 33 minutes and left the visitors disappointed at the King Power Stadium.

Forty-eight hours after achieving this feat , the highly rated midfielder who remains in cloud nine took to his verified Instagram handle rating his jump power with that of the Portuguese star.

Ndidi whose header doubles as his first ever goal of the season went extra mile rating himself high in animated video game known as Play Station [P.S].

“ Important win and happy to be on the scoresheet. P.S we are only 2 that can leap like that, Ronaldo and I,” he wrote on his social media page.

In the domestic league, Ndidi has so far inspired the Foxes to 12th on the log. Going by the self appraisal, the 22-year old strong man will be aiming to achieve similar feat when his side hosts Nigerian laden Watford side in today’s English Premier League week thirteen clash.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .