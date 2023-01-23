After missing Leicester City’s game against Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, the reason for the absence of Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been revealed, BSNSports.com.ng has gathered.

According to the Leicester City correspondent, Owynn Palmer-Atkins, Ndidi suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for weeks.

“Brendan Rodgers told me that Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for a couple of weeks”, he confirmed through his social media handle.

The Nigeria international has just returned to the team after spending a few months in the treatment room.

His absence will surely affect the Foxes as they continue to struggle in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.