Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, believes the Super Eagles, despite their excellent performances at Cameroon 2021, are not even close to the best displays the team can produce.

The Super Eagles followed their brilliant showing in the 1-0 win over seven-time AFCON winners Egypt with a dominant 3-1 triumph over 1970 AFCON kings, Sudan, on Saturday to retain the top spot in Group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both wins have been earned while playing a progressive kind of football introduced by interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, who has only spent two weeks in charge of the team.

Leicester City ace, Ndidi is pleased with the team’s excellent start to the tournament and he is convinced that the Super Eagles will get better as they spend more time mastering the new strategies.

“So far, it’s been good and we have six points now, which is very important and we look forward to the next game,” the 25-year-old told the News Agency of Nigeria, as per Premium Times.

“There’s always room for improvement and we don’t think this is our best yet but we know that we will keep improving with each game as we move to the next round.

“So, there are still more games to come and we will see what happens.”

The Super Eagles have already qualified for the knockout round with six points from two games.

Nigeria next face Guinea-Bissau in their final group contest, with the 2013 champions guaranteed top spot should they avoid defeat in the hands of the Djurtus.