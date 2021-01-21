Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi opened his account for the season in spectacular fashion on Tuesday.

Ndidi was delighted to open the scoring inside six minutes, as the visitors were in the ascendancy in the opening minutes of the game.

Ndidi has now scored four goals with his left foot in Leicester City colours as he also found the net with his left foot in previous matches

against Derby County, Peter- borough United and Southampton.

“If I count, I’ve scored maybe four or so, with my left foot!” the Foxes number 25 said to LCFC TV.

“It comes once in a while, but I just keep trying, you know! It was really good. It lifted the team.

“It’s something that when you get a goal at that time, you have the confidence to actually go for more.

“So, it was really good, and we stayed compact. As much as we wanted more, we still stayed compact.”

Ndidi had gone 477 days without a goal before ending his drought against Chelsea.

“I’m very happy. In these games, we wanted to try as much as possible to get these points. I feel very good. I would say there are still more games to come,” Ndidi said.

“As a team, we want the points. We want to play and get the points. So, I just feel it’s one of these games that we really did good, but there’s still more to learn and hopefully better games coming our way.

“It’s very exciting and we feel very happy because it’s part of the season, and there are more games to come.

“At this time, we just build confidence for the next game, we don’t think about the end of the season.