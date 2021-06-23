By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is set to join the league of footballers who once appeared in hip hop video.

The Leicester City strongman, who is currently observing his summer break, disclosed this via his latest Instagram handle while shooting a pop video titled “Ifeyinwaa” in an undisclosed location in Ghana.

The 24 year-old was seen reacting to vibes in a canoe after which he paddled through a shallow river.

Caption this, the footballer turns musician, Ndidi wrote: “ Album cover and music video vibes. tuwantu shot it @212premium @ifeyinwaaa.

Scooping further, stand-up comedian, Stanley Chinbuna widely known as Funny Bone was also on set inspiring the highly rated football tackler who will be joining the likes of world famous footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and host of other soccer star who had achieved similar feat.

It was gathered in 2016, Ronaldo featured in one of RedOne hit video “ Don’t you need somebody” while Pogba in 2017 star in a music video sang by US rap artist Desiigner.

In a similar vein, the lanky midfielder has made history joining legendary Petr Cech, Chilean Alexis Sanchez, Jese Rodriguez, Ruud Gullit, Paul Gascoigne and Manchester United Andy Cole.