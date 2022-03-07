By Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, on Saturday night joined Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, to glory at his annual music concert held in O2 arena, London.

The Nigerian soccer star is believed to have done this in celebration of his club’s English Premier League victory against Leeds United.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Having helped his side secure a 1-0 victory against the visitors, Ndidi alongside his wife, Dimna and Tony Elumelu, a former Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa [UBA] were seen storming the venue.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Expressing his mood via his verified Instagram handle, the Super Eagles strongman went on tagging the outing as “ First ever show was lit.”

After the weekend party, the 25-year -old footballer will on Thursday return to action for Europa Conference League round of 16 clash against French club, Rennes. The home duel billed to mark his 165 appearances for the Foxes will see him aimed for third straight victory under the tutelage of coach Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile, world famous footballers such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and a host of others have once lit up the stage for the Nigerian born pop-artist.