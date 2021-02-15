Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi won the man of the match award after helping Leicester City to a 3 – 1 win over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, on Saturday.

Ndidi played the entire duration of the match and helped his team recover from a goal down to win the game comfortably.

Ndidi who recently recovered from a hamstring injury also provided an assist for the third goal scored by English midfielder Harvey Barnes.

The Super Eagles star made more recoveries (11) and won more aerial duels (5) than any other player in the first half against Liverpool

In 90 minutes, Wilfred Ndidi made 19 ball recoveries, which is the best number in a single match from any other outfield player in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored the other goals for the Foxes, while Mohammed Salah grabbed Liverpool goals.