Transfer market website Transfermarkt has updated the market values of some players in the English Premier League.

According to the latest update published yesterday, the market value of Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi has dropped for the first time since March 10, 2021.

The Super Eagles star is now valued at €50 million, reduced by €10 million, compared to his valuation on June 15, 2022.

Ndidi is the most valuable player in the Leicester City squad and second when it comes to players classed as Nigerians.

The former Genk ace is the sixth most expensive defensive midfielder in the world, ranking higher than Chelsea trio Jorginho (€40m), N’Golo Kante (€40m) and Denis Zakaria (€27m).

He is also more valuable than two of the best defensive-minded players in the Premier League in Arsenal duo Thomas Partey (€38m) and Granit Xhaka (€25m).

It is believed that Ndidi’s market value dropped because he did not have a spectacular season in 2021-2022, missing the tail end of the campaign due to injury, and he has been inactive for the national team since January.