Leicester City midfield general, Wilfred Ndidi has played down comparisons with France World Cup winner, N’Golo Kante, stressing that he has his own style of play.

Kante was a vital part of the Leicester City squad that won the Premier League title in 2016, and the Foxes made a move for Ndidi as his replacement when the Frenchman joined Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has put in battling displays in midfield since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in January 2017, leading to comparisons with Kante.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Ndidi explained : “I’ve always seen myself as Ndidi, I want to be seen as Ndidi. Kante is a great player, if you see the way he plays, you’ll know he’s a machine.

“The advice I got right from time while I was playing that position is just be yourself. Every player has his own quality, it’s not everybody that can be like Ronaldo or Messi, everybody has his own way. I just want to be myself, play my game and fight for three points.”

Ndidi has registered eight goals in 130 appearances for Leicester City, while Kante scored once during his spell with the Foxes.