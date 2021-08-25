Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi is nearing a 150-game milestone in the Premier League after manager Brendan Rodgers named him in the starting line-up.

Since signing from Racing Genk in January 2017, the holding midfielder has now mustered 148 appearances and he could reach the milestone against Manchester City in his first game after the international break.

Kelechi Iheanacho was named on the bench and entered the fray in the 81st minute to replace Jamie Vardy.

Pablo Fornals broke the deadlock with a guided effort in the 26th minute, before Said Benrahma doubled the advantage with a tap in after a defensive error by Caglar Soyuncu ten minutes into the second half.

Youri Tielemans squeezed a shot underneath goalkeeper Fabianski to halve the deficit in the 69th minute.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ gamble to introduce two strikers off the bench despite being a man down left their backdoor open and Michail Antonio drove through it, scoring the Hammers third goal on 80 minutes to become the club’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League before bagging his brace moments later.

West Ham United are number one in the Premier League with two rounds gone, as they have scored more goals than Liverpool and Chelsea who have the same goal difference